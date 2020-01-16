#DisabilityInfluencers – Instagram star Pulkit Sharma uses humour to change attitudes

Our January campaign #DisabilityInfluencers highlights disabled people who are talking about disabilities on social media to change larger attitudes. This week, we feature Pulkit Sharma, a wheelchair user from Delhi. Pulkit’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages ‘The Boy on Batmobile’ has a huge fan following.

Funny videos, whacky memes and review on accessibility of Delhi restaurants – Pulkit Sharma has them all covered in his social media page ‘The Boy on Batmobile’. When Pulkit started this venture a year back, he wanted to entertain his friends and family through some hilarious videos and funny memes. Never did this youngster think that he is going to have a huge fan with over 6,000 followers on Instagram. He has many likes on Facebook and followers on Twitter too. A wheelchair user, Pulkit loves what he is doing now. He hopes to make his venture ‘The Boy on Batmobile’ a renowned brand very soon.

Artist turned social media star

Pulkit, who is basically an artist, started reviewing accessibility of Delhi restaurants a year back. His reviews that were posted on YouTube grabbed a lot of attention. Soon, he realised the power of social media and decided to start something on his own.

I wanted to make a social media page that defines me. So you can see everything about me on ‘The Boy on Batmobile’. I also talk about disability related stuffs. I wanted a different name for my social media. Names like a wheelchair guy and so on were common and not interesting. I do not want sympathies. Batman drove the Batmobile. My wheelchair is my Batmobile. – Pulkit Sharma.

daily dose of entertainment

If not videos and memes, Pulkit ensures that he shares something regarding disability on his social media every day. “People tell me that my funny videos and memes on Instagram lights up their day. This makes me very happy”, says Pulkit.

Now, Pulkit is working on making ‘The Boy on Batmobile’ a brand through which he can earn an income as well. “I hope very soon people will come and ask me whether I’am that boy on Batmobile. That is the kind of reach that I’am aiming for. I want to make an impact on my audience”, he says.

From creating to editing the content, Pulkit does everything single-handedly. He is learning newer techniques and trying out software’s to make his videos and photos more popular on Instagram.

A huge fan following

One of Pulkit’s celebrity followers in Instagram is social media influencer Kusha Kapila. She even liked and commented on one of his videos that was posted.

Pulkit is also glad that he is influencing other people to start following their passion. He remembers that one of his friends, who was hesitant on posting her own videos, started doing it after watching Pulkit. He says that support from his friends and family is what urges him to do better.

“Pulkit has the best sense of humor. His punch lines are addictive that I have smiled through my bad times too. I’am so proud of him. Best meme guy ever”, says Tanushree Sharma.

“Patience and passion together defines Pulkit. He is making his strides with these two armours in his kit bag. He is unstoppable”, says Saurabh Handa.

“Pulkit is one of a kind artist. His videos are like day to day experiences, but with the right pun. He brings such energy that you will lose even before you start the sprint. He can be sarcastic and funny at the same time”, says Rajneesh.

Check out his Instagram page The Boy on Bat Mobile to see his hilarious videos and memes.

