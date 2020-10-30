Blind IAS officer moves court, change makers with Dwarfism & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 23 to 30 November

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

Visually impaired Purna Sunthari Murugesan cracked the Civil Services exams with a top rank but is being denied a post in the IAS allegedly due to her disability. She has challenged this is in court.

There are growing concerns that Rehabilitation Council of India provisions regarding renewal of online certification are being allegedly misused.

Surat teen Mudit Surana has developed an app called Dreamss that’ll help visually impaired students learn science experiments.

And finally its Dwarfism Awareness Month and meet these youngsters diagnosed with dwarfism working towards an inclusive world.

Deafblind student Asha Patwal, who is among the winners of a prestigious United Nations contest, has urged authorities in India to include people with deafblindness in the upcoming Census.

This is all for this week's trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com