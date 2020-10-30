  • Blind IAS officer moves court, change makers with Dwarfism & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 23 to 30 November

Blind IAS officer moves court, change makers with Dwarfism & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 23 to 30 November

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

Visually impaired Purna Sunthari Murugesan cracked the Civil Services exams with a top rank but is being denied a post in the IAS allegedly due to her disability. She has challenged this is in court.

There are growing concerns that Rehabilitation Council of India provisions regarding renewal of online certification are being allegedly misused.

Surat teen Mudit Surana has developed an app called Dreamss that’ll help visually impaired students learn science experiments.

And finally its Dwarfism Awareness Month and meet these youngsters diagnosed with dwarfism working towards an inclusive world.

Deafblind student Asha Patwal, who is among the winners of a prestigious United Nations contest, has urged authorities in India to include people with deafblindness in the upcoming Census.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading Newz Hook to get the latest news and share your stories with This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Pooja is holding a paintbrush and standing before a canvas

Get-hooked

Deaf painter Pooja Bodas’ feelings & imagination come to life on canvas

man sitting on wheelchair

Get-hooked

How to change society’s perception towards disabilities – Guest Column by Vipin Janardhanan

Asha Patwal

Get-hooked

Make Asha Patwal count, include deafblind people in Census 2021 urge experts

Parwinder Chawla on a wheelchair on a crowded street

Get-hooked

59 countries in 5 years – Wheelchair no barrier to exploring the world proves Parvinder Chawla

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Prader-Willi syndrome

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Get-hooked

Understanding Autism and Head banging

Get-hooked

Understanding Bipolar Disorder