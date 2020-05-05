Dance video from parent support group ‘Youngistan’ aims to spread message of inclusion & diversity

Pune based parent support group ‘Youngistan’ has created an inclusive video featuring children with and without disabilities. The video spreads the message of diversity and inclusion and is now gathering a lot of attention.

Left leg aage aage right leg peeche peeche, dance pe chance marle O soniye… Four youngsters with disabilities dance to this lovely song in a beautiful video that was released on YouTube four days back. A venture of parent support group ‘Youngistan’, based out of Pune, the video is now gathering a lot of attention. Youngsters with and without disabilities dance to spread the message of inclusion and diversity in the video.

A novel venture from ‘Youngistan’

‘Youngistan’ is a parent support group for parents who have children with disabilities over 15 years and above. They discuss and focus on various topics including future plans of their children, work-internship opportunities, stages of their journeys, resource sharing, areas that need support and so on.

Earlier this year, ‘Youngistan’ had planned to organize a flash mob dance for children with and without disabilities together. That did not happen due to spread of COVID-19 and then the untimely lockdown. That is when they decided to make a video where all the children can sit in the comfort of their homes and do it with help from parents. The dance video mainly shows how much the art form can enliven and brighten up lives of children with different disabilities.

Pratima Bhinge, who edited the video is glad with the response. Her son Kush features in the video.

We had planned for a flash mob with over 50 children with and without disabilities. Since we cannot do such a long video, we decided to cut it short with around eight kids starring in it. We are getting great responses for the video with many people sharing it- Pratima Bhinge.

An exciting video

The video features Kush, Anandita, Jeet and Saee, all of whom have various disabilities. They are supported by youngsters Armaan, Yashvi, Urvi and Chhavi. Nafisa choreographed the video for which the theme was conceptualised by ‘Team Youngistan’.

“This video came out with the support from all corners. Since we uploaded it only a couple of days back, more people are only coming to know about it”, says Pratima.

23 year old Jeet who is under the autism spectrum disorder has put up a splendid performance in the video along with his brother. Jeet’s mother Fathima says, “Jeet loves dancing. So he thoroughly enjoyed doing this video along with his brother”.

You can check out the video here – https://youtu.be/EBSRgBnpTs0

