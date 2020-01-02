Pune youth with cerebral palsy is now a civil judge

Nothing can come in the way of dedication, passion and hard work and Pune resident Nikhil Prasad Baji is a shining example of this. Cerebral Palsy has not been able to stop this young man from reaching for his goals and he is all set to take charge as the Civil Judge of junior division this year.

31-year-old Nikhil Prasad Baji was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects the motor skills of a person making it difficult to control the body. A condition that brings with it many challenges. Nikhil has overcome them and is all set to take charge as the civil judge of junior division in February.

Nikhil passed out as judicial magistrate with a first class and cleared the civil judge junior division exam in December 2019. Speaking to a news agency he said, “I have experienced one thing that hard work always pays off. You should work hard. You should never consider yourself as someone different. Though you’re special, don’t consider yourself special.”

Inspiration For Others

Dr Riitesh Sinha, an innovator and author from Haryana with cerebral palsy, says Nikhil’s achievements will surely inspire others.

Nikhil has proved that a person with cerebral palsy is nothing but a fully capable person. His achievements will inspire other people with cerebral palsy to achieve their goals. And now, more than ever before, so-called able-bodied persons will know the capabilities and talents of people with cerebral palsy. The CP community wishes him all the very best. – Dr Riitesh Sinha, Innovator & author.

Nikhil was always good at academics and decided to pursue a career in law. He also worked at the court to get a better understanding of the practice of law. Mumbai–based software tester Jasmina Khanna, who has cerebral palsy, says the presence of disabled people in fields like law is significant as they can bring about changes in the justice system by being a part of it. “This is fabulous news. People with cerebral palsy like Mr Baji are making waves through their achievements. I would like to congratulate him on this great feat. Since he is from the legal background he should try to push implementation of policies people with disabilities.”

Inspired by Dr Stephen Hawking

Nikhil’s inspiration has come from many people, but the main person was the late Dr Stephen Hawking, the scientist who wowed the world with his brilliance despite disability. Like Dr Hawking, Nikhil has succeeded by focusing on his strengths rather than weaknesses.

