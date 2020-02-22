9-year-old Quaden, bullied over a disability, showered with love from across the world

The video of nine-year-old Quaden Bayles, who has dwarfism, crying after he was bullied in school, has gone viral worldwide. His mother Yarraka Bayles shared a video of Quaden bursting into tears and saying he wanted to kill himself as he was miserable over being bullied every day. The video has been seen by over a million people and many celebrities have responded asking for greater compassion and empathy.

For nine-year-old Quaden Bayles who has dwarfism, attending school has been a nightmare. Every single day, this child from Brisbane, Australia, would be bullied by his schoolmates over his disability. After yet another such harassment, his mother Yarraka Bayles shot a video of Quaden crying and appealed to all parents and teachers to make children more sensitised towards disabilities. Quaden’s video has been shared by millions of people on social media.

A heart-warming video

The incident happened last week at Quaden’s school. Yarraka went to pick Quaden at school when she noticed a boy bullying him. She even took a video of the incident. Little Quaden was in tears and told his mother he wanted to end his life. Sharing the video on Facebook, Yarraka wrote, “This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do”.

In the video, Yarraka can be heard saying how she has to constantly keep a check on her son so that he doesn’t do anything unfortunate since he is suicidal. “So now we have a severely suicidal child who is sick of the bullying that is every single day that he attends school or is in public”, she says.

Reportedly, Yarraka has informed the school authorities including the Principal of Quaden’s plight. The family hopes that the video, that has already gone viral, will be an eye-opener to parents to make their children sensitized and aware about disabilities.



Reactions on social media

Thousands of people from across the world shared the video. At least over 7 million people viewed it on Yarraka’s profile. The Hashtag #WeStandWithQuaden was popular on Twitter over the last one week. More than 121,000 dollars was raised in GoFundMe for Quaden to visit the Disneyland!

Amongst those who reached out to Quaden was Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman. In a video shared on Twitter, Hughman says, “Quaden, you are stronger than you know. No matter what, you got a friend in me. So everyone, please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK. Life is hard enough.”

Pls, please, stop with the cruelty. Kindness. Love. Friendship. Understanding. What else matters? Pls, teach your children what bullying does to its targets. What kind of people do we want to be?”, tweeted American journalist Megyn Kelly.

“This is heartbreaking, no child should ever feel this way. Please talk to your children about bullying and how it hurts. #WestandwithQuaden #bullyingstopshere”, tweeted former ice hockey player Doug Gilmore.

Also Read: