Rahul will be wicketkeeper for India-New Zealand tour

After beating Australia 2-1 in the one day international (ODI) home series, India will leave on Monday for New Zealand. Here they will play , where they will also play three ODIs and three Test matches.

Praising KL Rahul’s ability. India cricket captain Virat Kohli confirmed that he would continue to be wicketkeeper in the first few matches in New Zealand. Rahul was given the role of wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant was injured in the first ODI against Australia.

“It definitely allows us to play an extra batsmen which strengthens our batting massively,” said Virat to reporters after the third ODI against Australia.

Although Pant was fit to play in the 3rd ODI, India chose to play with Rahul. India begin their Kiwi tour on 24 January .

We have to persist with it as he has done well. We have to see whether it works, you cannot chop and change. I do not see why we should change this playing XI. – Virat Kohli, India cricket captain

Rahul batted at number three in the first ODI, dropped down to five in the second match and returned to open the innings in the final game. His 80 off 52 balls helped India score 340 runs in the second match.

“He is very open to playing anywhere because he is a proper batsman and can do you good in any format and any position in the game,” said Kohli. “Solid game plan and understanding of his game is helping him. He has come in to that slot and has done well, so we will have to persist with that”.

Watch in Sign Language