Railways announces hike in fares

Indian Railways

Effective 1 January 2020, train fares have gone up. The Indian Railways has announced a fare hike across its network. This will not apply to suburban trains.

Ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares have been increased by 1 paise per km of journey.

The railways has also announced a two paise per km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and four paise per km hike in the fares of AC classes.

Premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains are included in the fare hike.

There will not be any change in the reservation fee and superfast charge. The fare hike will not apply to tickets already booked.

