Railways cancel passenger train tickets till 30 June

Due to the ongoing lockdown, Indian railways had stopped running of its passenger trains till lockdown eases. On Thursday, railways announced that all tickets for the passenger trains have been cancelled till 30 June. A full refund will be made to travellers who booked tickets before the lockdown. The railways have not given any further details about when trains will start running.

All the special trains including ‘Shramik’ trains that transports migrants will ply. Earlier this week, the central government had announced that 15 trains will be started from New Delhi to different states across the country. Most of them are running now. Travellers have been asked to take strict precautions including social distancing and wearing masks. Experts have also advised not to travel in air-conditioned coaches as chances of COVID-19 virus spreading is much likely inside such coaches.

Earlier, railways had announced that trains will start running from next week in a phased manner. But with the latest announcement being made, it is less likely that railways will resume operations soon.

Due to the lockdown, the railways have incurred loss of crores of rupees.

