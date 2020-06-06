Railways cop praised for giving milk to baby

Close up of RPF constable Yadav

The Indian Railways policeman who ran towards a moving train coach in Bhopal to give milk for a baby has won hearts across India. The Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Inder Yadav has become the poster boy of Railways.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Constable Yadav to sprinter Usain Bolt while tweeting a video on the services provided by the Indian Railways.

The tweet read, “Rifle in one hand and milk in another – How Indian Railways left Usain Bolt behind”.

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. – Piyush Goyal, Union Minister

The baby’s mother, Shafiya Hashmi, had asked Yadav for help when the Shramik Special train, going from Karnataka to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, stopped at the Bhopal station for a few minutes. The woman said that she could not arrange milk for her daughter and was forced to feed her biscuits with water before the RPF constable came to help.But the train started moving before he could arrange milk for the three-month-old baby girl.

As Yadav realised that he was late by a few seconds, he ran fast towards the coach of the moving train, holding his service rifle in one hand and the milk packet in the other.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the clip was shared on social media where people praised him. The Railways minister also announced a cash reward for the policeman.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

coronavirus

Headlines

India crosses 2 lakh COVID-19 cases

george floyd death protest

Headlines

Protests spread across US over racism & police brutality

coronavirus

Headlines

Lockdown extended to 30 June

Sketch of an Elephant.

Headlines

Arrests in Kerala elephant death case

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Accessibility

Toybank - Development through Play is enabling disabled kids to discover the power of play

Get-hooked

#SiblingPower- Things that make Rashmi & Jatin's camaraderie truly special

Get-hooked

Understanding Childhood Depression

Get-hooked

Understanding Bipolar Disorder