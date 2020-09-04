Rain & thunderstorm alert in Karnataka

Person carrying an umbrella

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for more than 10 districts in Karnataka mostly in the northern parts. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for many parts of the state including Bengaluru.

For Bengaluru, the agency has forecast water logging on roads and low lying areas for the next two days and issued a yellow alert warning that ends on 7 September.

Authorities in the districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapur, Raichur, Dharwad, Haveri,Gadag, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Hassan have been told they are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds.

An orange alert has been issued for he next two days ending on Friday for Shivamogga, Chikkamaggaluru and Hassan.

Rain/thunderstorms were very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at many places over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

It also gave a heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours. “Very to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka,” the forecast read.

Only four IMD rainfall recording stations saw heavy rainfall while there were no instances of heavy rainfall or very heavy rainfall in other parts of the state.

