Raipur couple name twins Covid & Corona

A couple in Raipur, Chhattisgarh decided to name their twins Cpvid and Corona. The COVID-19 pandemic may be causing fear and destruction around the world but that has not concerned this couple.

The couple say that the two words symbolise victory over hardships as the twins – a boy and a girl – were born during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced nationwide lockdown. The names, they said, would remind them about all the hardships they conquered during the lockdown, ahead of a successful delivery.

The couple said they may change their decision later and rename the kids. “The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable”, said the mother Preeti Verma.”The virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names”.

Preeti said that when she went into labour her husband struggled to arrange for an ambulance. They were stopped by police at various places and the couple was worried about what would happen to them. Fortunately doctors and other staff at the hospital they went to were very cooperative.

The twins had become a centre of attraction in the hospital after the couple named them as Covid and Corona.