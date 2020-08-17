Rajasthan High Court suspended for three days

rajasthan high court

It was earlier confirmed that Rajasthan High Court Justice Indrajit Mahanty and five other officials were tested positive for Covid-19. The court has now declared that all its work will be suspended for the next three days starting from Monday. Covid tests for all its employees of Jaipur bench has also been ordered after which the court re-open on 19 August.

59-year-old Mahanty had taken part in the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. Over 100 officials were also part of it and authorities have urged all of them to test for Covid.

There are more than 60,000 Covid cases in Rajasthan and over 862 deaths have already been reported. It is one of the most infected states in India owing to the virus spread.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted a speedy recovery for Mahanty. Many prominent leaders across India have been tested positive for the virus over past few weeks. This includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They have all been reportedly tested negative now.

