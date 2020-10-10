Rajasthan priest burnt alive over land dispute

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old priest named Babulal Vaishnav was set on fire by five people at Rajasthan’s Karauli, which is almost 200 kms from the state capital Jaipur. Vaishnav was killed by the men after an alleged land dispute. In a declaration before his death, Vaishnav named all those who attacked him.

On Wednesday, when the crime happened, five men who are believed to be land mafia headed by main accused Kailash Meena, poured kerosene and petrol on the priest after he tried to stop them from encroaching a land that belonged to temple authorities. Meena and his men were also building a tent on the land when Vaishnav tried to stop them. An FIR was filed by the deceased at Sapotra police station. While Meena was arrested within 24 hours after the crime, other accused are absconding.

Amongst those who condoled the incident was former chief minister Vasundhara Raje who also asked the state government to take quick action. Raje took to her social media to share this.

A post-mortem was conducted and a murder case has also been registered. Police have assured that the victim and his family will get justice.