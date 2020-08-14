Ram Temple Trust head tested positive for Covid

Head of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was confirmed positive for Covid-19. He is currently undergoing treatment at Mathura where he had gone for the Janmashtami celebrations. Das reportedly had all symptoms of Covid including breathlessness and fever. That is how the temple trust officials decided to test him for Covid which his results came back as positive.

“There is nothing serious. We checked for coronavirus, did antigen test and there is positivity,” told Sarvagya Ram Mishra, District Magistrate of Mathura.

In the stone laying ceremony that took place last week, Das had shared stage with prominent people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ or stone laying foundation of Ram temple was held in a grand ceremony on 5 August. Many people participated in the event in spite of Covid spread. A priest and 14 policemen on duty were tested Covid positive.