Rape case filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after a female actor claimed that she was raped by him at his Mumbai home seven years back. But Anurag has dismissed the allegations and said that they are ‘baseless’.

The case was filed on Tuesday night at Versova police station where the actress and her lawyer Nitin Satpute arrived to file the FIR. “Finally FIR has been lodged against accused for the offence rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging modesty of woman”, tweeted Satpute.

The allegations first surfaced when the actress tweeted about it on Saturday. She tagged the Prime Minister’s office and said that quick action must be taken against Kashyap.

Meanwhile, the accused replied to tweets stating that he is deeply hurt by all the false allegations against him. Many people, including his ex-wife and actress Kalki Koechlin came out in support of Kashyap. Kangana Ranaut, who had openly engaged in war against Shiv Sena posted on her social media that Kashyap is ‘very much capable’ of sexual assault.

The actress who filed the FIR posted on her social media that Kashyap had given chances to ordinary looking girls like Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi. “Generally directors don’t give them chance but you have done a great job. But I am not mentally prepared for this right now”, she tweeted. As a response to this, Chadha has sent a legal notice to the actress.

The #MeToo allegations in which victims of sexual abuse came out and shared their stories had trended in social media last year. Many renowned actors, filmmakers and other prominent personalities from the film industry came out and spoke about ordeals that they underwent.

