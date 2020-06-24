Religious events increase spread of COVID-19: WHO

The world is battling one of the deadliest viruses on humans. Coronavirus has already affected more than 40 lakh people worldwide and over 4 lakh people have died already. The World Health Organization (WHO) had said that the virus is currently in a state posing dangerous threat to all countries. Maria Van Kerkhove from WHO said that many countries have been able to tackle the virus. But it is still rising due to religious events and other such large gatherings which triggers its spread.

In a virtual meeting, Kerkhove said that “Any opportunity that the virus has to take hold, it will”. That is why countries must detect the cases and control the rapid spread in cases. There have been new clusters in South Korea and it has been linked to clubs, amusement parks and shelters. The South Korean government had also confirmed of a new and second wave of Coronavirus in the country. Though New Zealand had confirmed that they do not have any Coronavirus cases, reportedly new cases have been confirmed.

In India, religious centers have opened in most parts of the country except for ones in containment zones. Officials have strictly asked people to restrict themselves from gathering at temples, mosques and churches. But there have been many exceptions wherein people could be seen thronging religious places.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly across India. Over 14,000 people have already died from the infection. The numbers are likely to rise in days to come. More than 4 lakh people have been tested positive. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases and has crossed one lakh already.