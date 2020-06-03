‘Remove China apps’ most downloaded app in India

Amidst the rising tension of war between India-China war the border, a new app named ‘Remove China apps’ gains popularity in India. In fact, it has become one of the most downloaded apps in India after over 50 lakh people downloaded it in a week. This app claims to identify all the Chinese apps on your phone and removes them within a few seconds. The app is also gaining popularity in countries like Australia with many people downloading it.

What makes the app unique is its user-friendly factor. All that the user needs to do is download the app for free on Google Play Store and simply select ‘scan’ which will identify all the Chinese apps on the phone. Once the chinese apps show on the phone, users can delete it according to their choice. Reportedly, the app will only remove those apps which the user had installed on their android phones. Apps that have already been pre-installed on Chinese smartphones will not be removed. Reports state that this latest app was created by Jaipur based company OneTouchAppLabs. ‘Remove China apps’ is only available on Android phones and not on Apple’s app store. Makers are most likely to introduce it to iOS version soon.

The border tension between both countries and spread of Coronavirus pandemic that originated from China has led to boycotting of China made products and rising anti-china sentiments. People not just in India, but from across the world are looking into alternatives for Chinese products.

The novel Coronavirus originated from the wet market in Wuhan where wild animals were brutally killed and even eaten alive by Chinese.

Reactions on social media

Thousands of social media users tweeted on how the app was successfully installed to their phones.

“I had never installed any of this apps. However it might be worth removing all this apps to pass a message to China”, tweeted Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.

“Nice app to get rid of Chinese apps”, tweeted BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua.

