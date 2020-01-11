Restore Internet to J&K: Supreme court

On 5 August 2019, the central government led by BJP had scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir due to which it lost the special status. Ever since then, there have been widespread protests across Jammu and Kashmir. The internet was cut off in all the prime areas. Reportedly, the situation remains the same. Restrictions and curfews were introduced in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, the Supreme Court of India said that the right to internet is a constitutional right to freedom. The top court also ordered the local administration to look into areas that still do not receive internet since the central government has taken away the special status. Supreme Court said that all parts of Jammu and Kashmir must receive internet in a week’s time.

Supreme Court is calling for Centre to publish review all 144 orders within a week and says blanket ban of Internet is a violation of freedom. This on the prolonged Internet lockdown in #Kashmir- Barkha Dutt, Journalist.

This has come as a relief to people in Jammu and Kashmir who has been in the dark for the past many months. The Supreme Court was hearing petitions regarding suspension of internet in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Henceforth, all government websites and other online mediums will be made available to the people at the earliest. Some people posted criticisms as well. “#SupremeCourt says #RighttoInternet is d “Fundamental Right “. The same Supreme Court rejected d Petition filed by #KashmiriPandits who suffered d worst genocide by these very Internet seekers. Ds means #RighttoInternet is more imp dn #RighttoSurvive”, tweeted film-maker Ashoke Pandit.