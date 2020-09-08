Rhea Chakraborty arrested

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after three days of questioning in connection with drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Sources say she has admitted to organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and also using them at times, during hours of questioning.

The 28-year-old actor, who is named as an accused in the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on 14 June, had earlierdenied using drugs in her interviews. According to sources, she broke down when confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested last week.

The NCB started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats found on Rhea’s phone, which revealed alleged conversations around procuring drugs. She was first summoned on Sunday, when she was mobbed by the media upon her arrival for questioning at the drugs agency’s office in Mumbai.

On her second day of questioning yesterday, Rhea made an emotional declaration, where she said – “Whatever I did, I did for Sushant”. Sources said the actor had then denied using drugs but had been evasive on certain questions.

The NCB claims to have evidence linking Showik and Samuel Miranda, Sushant Rajput’s house manager, to the purchase of marijuana.

Rhea Chakraborty is being investigated by three central agencies over allegations by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family that she exploited the actor for money, mentally harassed him and had a role in his death.