Rhea Chakraborty denied bail in drugs case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently facing charges linked to drugs was denied bail on Friday by a Mumbai court. Rhea will remain in Byculla jail where she was sent for judicial custody till 22 September. Along with Rhea, her bother Showik Chakraborty and eight other accused were also denied bails. Her lawyer is likely to approach the Bombay High Court seeking for a bail plea soon.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said to the court that if Rhea is let out on bail, chances of her tampering with evidences are high. They also stated that she would try to win over witnesses using her position in society and money power. Though Rhea stated that she was forced to make a confession, NCB pointed out that the accused had voluntarily agreed to her crimes.

Rhea, who was dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during his last days, has been facing charges of abetting his suicide and also supplying drugs to him. Rhea was arrested by NCB last Monday.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Rhea is facing multiple investigations from the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and NCB.