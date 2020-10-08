Rhea Chakraborty granted bail in drugs case

rhea chakraborty

28-year-old actor Rhea Chakraborty who was in jail for over a month in alleged drugs case was granted bail on Wednesday by the Bombay High Court. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty was denied bail and will be behind bars for longer time. Rhea was released from jail, where she spent more than 28 days, on Wednesday evening

The Bombay High Court stated that Rhea is ‘not part of a chain of drug dealers’ and ‘has not forwarded the drugs to anyone else for her own monetary benefits’. “Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail”, said the judge. Along with Rhea, Sushant’s employees Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant was also given bail.

Rhea will have to submit a bond of Rs 1 lakh at the court. She will also have to make her presence at the nearest police station for the next ten days after her release. Rhea’s passport will be handed over to the court and she will not be allowed to travel outside India without permission of the court.

Rhea was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 9 September for allegedly procuring and using drugs along with her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress had denied the allegations, but she along with her brother and a few others were arrested by NCB for the case.

A Mumbai court had denied Rhea’s bail application on Tuesday and said that she will have to be in judicial custody till 20 October which was the next hearing. The Bombay High Court’s order is indeed to going to be a relief for Rhea who was alleged that she was a victim of ‘witch-hunt’.

