Rhea Chakraborty questioned by Enforcement Directorate

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai in the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation on Friday. Her request to postpone this was rejected by the agency. She was followed by her father and brother.

Rhea Chakraborty had asked for her questioning to be delayed because of a Supreme Court hearing on her petition.

“Rhea Chakraborty is a law abiding citizen. In view of the fact that Enforcement Directorate has informed the media that the request to postpone the attendance is rejected, she has appeared in the ED at the appointed time and date,” said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of a role in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by his family. They allege she transferred money from his accounts and mentally harassed him. The Bollywood actor died by suicide on 14 June. Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani and Rhea Chakraborty’s former manager Shruti Modi have also been summoned by the agency.

The Enforcement Directorate wants to question Rhea Chakraborty in a money laundering case it has filed over what it calls “suspicious transactions” worth 15 crore rupees. The agency has taken note of an FIR file dby Sushant Singh Rajput’s family.

According to sources two of the four bank accounts belonging to Sushant Singh Rajput was transferred to Rhea Chakraborty. But the amount is nowhere close to the 15 crore alleged by his family. Sources close to Rhea Chakraborty say some of the transactions were not unusual for any couple in a relationship, one that lived together and even went to holidays. Sources add that the two had also started a company together along with Rhea Chankraborty’s family members.

The Mumbai Police has questioned over 50 people on allegations that the actor was suffering from depression and had felt sidelined in the film industry.

The centre has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following demands from politicians and the actor’s family. In court the Bihar government accused the Mumbai police of helping Rhea Chakraborty and obstructing its investigations into the case. It said that Rhea Chakraborty has given no proof that the Patna police is “biased against her”.