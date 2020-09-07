Rhea Chakraborty questioned for over 6 hours

actor rhea chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for over six hours on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the allegations of drug abuse linked to Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death in June.

28-year-old Rhea appeared before the central agency at its Mumbai office in the afternoon and was mobbed by a horde of media persons. This led to criticism with many questioning the behaviour of journalists. “Is there any work ethics for media?” tweeted National Commission of Women chief Rekha Sharma.

Rhea was summoned two days after her brother Showik was arrested by the NCB. She will be called again today.

Visuals showed Rhea in a mask struggling to make her way through the crowd to enter the investigating agency’s office amid huge security. Many in the crowd were seen violating government-mandated social distancing norms, which are in place to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest… it’s a witch hunt. If loving someone is a crime, she’ll face consequences. Being innocent, she hasn’t approached any court for anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate) and NCB. – Satish Maneshinde, Rhea’s lawyer

On Saturday, the NCB said Showik will be confronted with sister Rhea after the probe agency was given his custody till 9 September.

“There are specific roles/ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetments and various attempts to commit offences,” the NCB told a Mumbai court on Saturday.

Meanwhile Rhea’s father Lt. Col. (Retd) Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement condemning the arrest of his 24-year-old son Showik in a probe into allegations of drug abuse surrounding Sushant Singh’s death.

“Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai Hind”. This was the statement from the retired Indian Army doctor who has also been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for many days.

Showik Chakraborty has been taken into custody along with Samuel Miranda, house manager of Sushant Singh. Both have been charged with various sections of the anti-drug law and will be in custosdy until today.

No drugs have been found on Showik Chakraborty yet and the NCB’s case depends on the discovery of 59 grams of marijuana from two men who has close links to Sushant Singh.

