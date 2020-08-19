Rhea Chakraborty releases statement against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has sought for an impartial probe into his death. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, who claimed to be Sushant’s girlfriend was under speculation for abetment of his suicide. Sushant’s family members alleged that Rhea has a role to play in the actor’s death and the actress has rubbished the claims. Both parties have been constantly accusing each other over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Rhea’s lawyer in a statement claimed that Sushant’s sister Priyanka, who was staying with the actor, allegedly groped Rhea one night when she was drunk. The statement says that the incident happened in April 2019. Sushant’s family has not responded to this.

The statement further added that Sushant got into an argument with Priyanka regarding this. Due to this incident, Sushant’s family and Rhea had a strained relationship.

Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed a case almost a month after his death against Rhea and her family. The FIR filed with Bihar police, it states that Rhea and her family mentally harassed Sushant and cheated him financially.

Meanwhile, the demand for a CBI probe into Sushant’s murder has intensified with more actors joining the wagon demanding justice for Sushant. Hashstag #JusticeForSushant has been trending across the world. The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating details into the actor’s financial transactions.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on 14 June. Though initial reports claimed that he died by suicide, investigations are going on to understand the exact cause of his death. Sushant’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ was released in June post his death on an OTT platform. The movie was one of the biggest hits released on Hotstar where it was released.