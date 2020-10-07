Rhea Chakraborty to be in jail till 20 October

rhea chakraborty taken to jail

Extending her judicial custody, a special court on Tuesday said that actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty will remain in jail till 20 October. Both of them have been arrested in connection with drugs case. Reportedly, the sibling duo had procured drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and used it along with him. Rhea, who was arrested on 9 September by the Narcotics Control Burea (NCB) has been in jail for over a month now.

The bail plea of Rhea and Showik were earlier rejected by Mumbai courts after which they approached the Bombay High Court that has reserved its order on their petitions.

The NCB, while defending their case, stated that Rhea had hidden the fact that Sushant was a drug-user, which is an even bigger crime. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and other health issues which experts say was triggered after drug use. It was WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea’s phone that revealed about her alleged connection with drug peddlers.

Sushant was found hanging inside his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Mumbai and Bihar police were investigating the case simultaneously which led to a tiff between both state police groups. The central government has now handed over the case for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

