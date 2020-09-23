Rhea Chakraborty to remain in jail till 6 October

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 9 September, will remain in judicial custody till 6 October, said a Mumbai court. The actor was arrested for organizing and using drugs along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The bail request of Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty will be heard by Bombay High Court today. Fifteen of Sushant’s close accomplices including drug dealers have been arrested in connection to the case.

According to the NCB, Rhea was an active member of the drug syndicate. Upon questioning her for many hours, Rhea had exposed the dark side of Bollywood where many actors are drug users. There were reports that she had named actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh as well. The drug inquiry started after Rhea’s WhatsApp messages revealing her buying drugs, mainly marijuana, from different sources were out.

Mumbai court had denied Rhea’s bail plea on 11 September stating that she can destroy the evidences using her influence and power. Meanwhile, Rhea claimed that she was being framed in the case.

Sushant was found dead by hanging in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Though Mumbai police confirmed a suicide, Sushant’s family’s plea for a CBI investigation was approved by the central government who are now investigating the case along with NCB and Enforcement Directorate. Rhea, who was reportedly dating Sushant during his last days, was accused of abetment of his suicide by Sushant’s family.

The NCB on Tuesday summoned actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and Dhurv Chitgopekar, CEO of KWAN talent management as part of expanding their probe on drug usage in Bollywood.