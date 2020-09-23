Rhea Chakraborty to remain in jail till 6 October

rhea chakraborty taken to jail

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 9 September, will remain in judicial custody till 6 October, said a Mumbai court. The actor was arrested for organizing and using drugs along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The bail request of Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty will be heard by Bombay High Court today. Fifteen of Sushant’s close accomplices including drug dealers have been arrested in connection to the case.

According to the NCB, Rhea was an active member of the drug syndicate. Upon questioning her for many hours, Rhea had exposed the dark side of Bollywood where many actors are drug users. There were reports that she had named actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh as well. The drug inquiry started after Rhea’s WhatsApp messages revealing her buying drugs, mainly marijuana, from different sources were out.

Mumbai court had denied Rhea’s bail plea on 11 September stating that she can destroy the evidences using her influence and power. Meanwhile, Rhea claimed that she was being framed in the case.

Sushant was found dead by hanging in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. Though Mumbai police confirmed a suicide, Sushant’s family’s plea for a CBI investigation was approved by the central government who are now investigating the case along with NCB and Enforcement Directorate. Rhea, who was reportedly dating Sushant during his last days, was accused of abetment of his suicide by Sushant’s family.

The NCB on Tuesday summoned actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and Dhurv Chitgopekar, CEO of KWAN talent management as part of expanding their probe on drug usage in Bollywood.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

national investigation agency

Headlines

9 alleged terrorists arrested in raids in Kerala, Bengal

Image of actor Rakul Preet Singh

Headlines

Actor Rakul Preet Singh moves court alleging media trial

supreme court on caa

Headlines

Web-based digital media spreading venomous hatred, says Centre

chennai super kings players

Headlines

IPL opening match breaks record viewership

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Samadhan Goyam is changing the lives of children in meaningful ways

Get-hooked

#WonderWoman - Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal shows incredible will in the face of repeated odds

Employment

Hatti Kaapi's coffee cups bring cheer for many reasons

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship