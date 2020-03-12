Rift in MP BJP ahead of toppling Congress government

BJP party symbol the lotus

There are reports of differences emerging within the state wing of the BJP even as the party gets ready to bring down the Congress government.

Reports say that differences have broken out between BJP MLA Narottam Mishra and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan, who has served three previous terms as Madhya Pradesh chief minister is likely to form the government again if the BJP succeeds in bringing down the Congress government.

Meanwhile 10 of the 17 Congress MLAs who were expected to join the BJP have said they want to re-unite with the Congress. They are supporters of former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the party earlier this week as he was unhappy with the senior Congress leadership. His aunt, Yashodhara Raje, who is a BJP leader defended the step.

We are not mad. There are reasons people get up and take such a big step. He (Jyotiraditya Scindia) has taken a very big step. – Yashodhara Raje, BJP MLA

Scindia is expected to join the BJP and get a union cabinet berth and a Rajya Sabha post.

