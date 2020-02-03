Right wing groups protest at Shaheen Bagh rally

Ever since introduction of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year, there has been widespread protests across India. It has been nearly two months now, and the protests are going strong. Thousands of women have been protesting at the famous Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. On Sunday afternoon, a group of right wing men gathered at Shaheen Bagh. Reportedly members of Hindu Sena asked police to disperse protestors and clear the area. The incident happened a day after firing at Shaheen Bagh.

As I already said, BJP is planning to stir up even more communal polarization in Shaheen Bagh through their foot soldiers Protestors should be pro-active and strategic to best defend against these dirty communal tricks”, tweeted Dhruv Rathee.

The police soon stepped up and dispersed protestors. Efforts were taken to maintain peace in the area. Traffic also came to a standstil in nearby areas.

Earlier, right wing groups had said that they are going to ensure that anti CAA protests don’t happen in Shaheen Bagh anymore. Hindu groups like Dev Sena was also amongst them.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incidents of violence against protestors. “Hindu Sena has called “Hindu brothers” to gather and “end Shaheen Bagh protests”. Choice is now for Hindus to make whether they stand with peaceful protesters of Shaheen Bagh or if they want the Hindu Senas, Kapil Gujjars and Bal Nathurams to act in their name”, tweeted Aditya Menon.