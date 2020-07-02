19-year-olds Rinu & Keerthi believe in celebrating their friendship every day!

30 July is celebrated as International Friendship Day. Throughout the month, Newz Hook will feature stories of friends who have stood by each other as strong pillars of support. #FriendshipGoals will celebrate the ever-lasting bond between best friends. Today, we feature 19-year-olds Rinu and Keerthi from Kochi. Both of them were diagnosed with a learning disability at a young age. Read on to know more about their five years of journey together as friends.

Rinu and Keerthi are studying in class 12 at the Navajeevan Special School in Kochi. Diagnosed with a learning disability at a very young age, the 19 year olds have had fair share of struggles from their previous schools. Joining Navajeevan indeed gave them a new lease of life. But what makes school days sweeter and fun for these young girls are the bond that they share with each other. Rinu and Keerthi are sure that their friendship is going to last a lifetime!

First meeting leads to a lifelong bond

It was five years back when Rinu and Keerthi first met. They started a conversation and did not take them too much time to bond.

“Soon after we spoke, we realized we had so much in common. Within a week, we became inseparable. It has been five years now and we share the strongest bond”, says Rinu. Both Rinu and Keerthi are dance lovers. They have performed for many school shows and are looking forward for more where they can perform together.

Since the past three months, due to lockdown, the duo have not met each other. But they make sure to video-call every day. Not a single day goes by without both the girls sharing their day with each other.

Their families are also super glad that Rinu and Keerthi have got each other’s backs!

Qualities they love most

Ask Rinu what she likes most about Keerthi, and this innocent youngster has a line-up of answers. “Keerthi is sweet, caring and has a smile that can make any problem go away”, says Rinu who feels Keerthi’s character is a good influence on her.

Meanwhile Keerthi says Rinu’s company is what makes her happy. “She is always willing to help me when I’am having a tough time. That is what friends are for. Right?”, asks Keerthi with a smile.

Both Rinu and Keerthi have many other friends too. But they cherish the bond that they share together for many reasons.

Due to Coronavirus crisis and lockdown, their school has remain closed for the past three months. Rinu and Keerthi misses their long walks back home from school, exploring new routes in Kochi on bus and munching on their favorite snacks on their way back to home.

Due to a learning disability, both the girls struggle to cope up with lessons. Apart from the help given by teachers and parents, both Rinu and Keerthi support each other as well.

Usually on friendship day, the duo makes sure to exchange chocolates, gifts or friendship bands as a token of their bond. “For sure, we cannot meet each other. But we might go online and wish each other. Once school re-opens, we will celebrate the day”, says Rinu and Keerthi together.

