#StayandPlay- Roshan Sanjeev is on a cooking spree during this lockdown period

Our monthly feature #StayandPlay focusses on the various interesting activities that youngsters with disabilities are engaging in during this lockdown. Today, we have 15 year old Roshan Sanjeev who was diagnosed with autism a few years after birth. Roshan, who loves cooking, is experimenting with exclusive dishes during this lockdown period. Roshan’s signature garlic mayonnaise is a hit amongst his family members.

15 year old Roshan Sanjeev who lives in Palakkad is a passionate cook. Since a very young age, Roshan has showed expertise in culinary skills. Diagnosed with autism, his mother Dr Asha and father Dr Sanjeev are his biggest supporters and fans of his cooking skills. During this lockdown period, Roshan is not sitting idle at home. Instead, he has been experimenting with various dishes, most of which have come out successful. If you are looking out for some interesting ways to engage your child in activities for the next two weeks, then Roshan has a few suggestions.

An ardent cook

Dr Asha says that Roshan learnt cooking all by himself. He used to get help from his mother to chop vegetables and other products. The cooking part is handled entirely by Roshan alone. “He used to watch a lot of cooking videos on YouTube. Roshan makes only specialty dishes and is not keen on making the regular ones. Moreover, he does thorough researches about dishes too”, says Dr Asha.

But sometimes, Roshan gets aggressive and upset due to his behavioural problems. There were days when he stops cooking and leaves everything aside to leave the kitchen. “That happens once in a while when he is not happy about the way certain things turn out while cooking”, says Dr Asha.

All the ingredients are kept ready next to Roshan. All he needs to do is mix them and cook it to perfection. Roshan started cooking three to four years back.

This lockdown period he has made pizza, lava cake, Nutella stuffed cookies, Snow White pudding and noodles pizza. But garlic mayo is his signature dish!

Roshan shows how to make delicious mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is a dish that is loved by children and adults alike. Popularly called as Mayo, it has become an inevitable part of most of our dishes, especially for fast food. Want to know how to make delicious mayonnaise at home? Roshan has the ideal recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

Garlic – 3 to 4 cloves

Egg – 2

Salt – One fourth tsp

Vinegar – 1 tablespoon

Odourless vegetable oil – 1 cup

METHOD:

Take two eggs in a mixer jar, one egg full and one egg white.

Chop 4-5 garlic cloves and add into the mixer jar.

Pulse it for a few seconds.

Now add vinegar and salt. Pulse it again

Add one cup of odourless vegetable oil and pulse it again. Slowly the mix starts to thicken. Garlic mayo is ready.

Dr Asha is very conscious about her son’s diet. “We do not let him have anything because his diet needs to be watched out. High calorie diet is a big no for Roshan”, she says.

Roshan’s garlic mayo was an instant hit in his family. The dish got over in a few hours!

