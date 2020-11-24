Undergraduate candidates with disabilities from J&K denied reservation in NEET counselling

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has been found violating the 5% reservation granted to NEET candidates with disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. Doctors with Disabilities, the pan India body of health professionals with disabilities has sought the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s urgent intervention.

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) and you will find a mention of the disability benchmark for medical and dental courses as given in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016 and Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines.

How it translates into action is however a different story.

In September this year, the written exam for the NEET-UG (undergraduate) for candidates aspiring to join medical, dental, Ayurveda, Unani and physiotherapy courses was held at the national level. The result was declared on 16 October.

However, the JJKBOPEE’s NEET-UG Information Brochure for counselling and admissions to government colleges does not mention the reservation to people with disabilities mandated by the RPWD Act and J&K Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2020.

J&K Lt Governor’s intervention sought

Doctors with Disabilities, the pan India group of health professionals with disabilities, has written to Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir, urging him to intervene in the matter.

JKBOPEE has released the declaration of the Provisional Merit List (PML) of NEET UG 2020 candidates without providing reservation to persons with disabilities and including them Since the admission process must be completed in a time bound manner, we request you to direct Chairman, JKBOPEE Shafiq Ahmed Raina and Sunil Gupta Controller of Examinations (to incorporate reservation for candidates with disabilities. – Dr Satendra Singh, Co-founder, Doctors with Disabilities

The matter must be looked into urgently so that candidates with disabilities do not miss out on joining the 18 medical/dental institutions in the state this academic year.

This is not the first time NEET qualifiers with physical disability in the state have faced an uncertain future. Even earlier MCI and RPWD Act guidelines have been disregarded.

This is the second instance in one month of the reservation for candidates with disabilities being overlooked. Last week Newz Hook had reported on a similar violation by the All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneshwar. A matter that Doctors with Disabilities has taken up with the Centre.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: