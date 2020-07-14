Russian university claims successful trials of first Covid-19 vaccine

The world is battling one of the deadliest pandemics Covid-19 also known as novel Coronavirus. Though many science and research organizations worldwide claim to be working on finding vaccine to Covid-19, nothing substantial has been introduced yet. Reportedly, Russia’s Sechenov University has successfully completed human trial round of the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine.

The Russian health ministry had sanctioned the trial on 16 June. The first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

Vadim Tarasov, Director, Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, told Sputnik News that the university has completed the trial of the vaccine which was developed by the Gamaleya Institute, an epidemiology research centre in Moscow. Participants were deliberately exposed to the infection to study the test and vaccines. This method has already been in use for developing vaccines for malaria, flu etc.

Over 12 million people have been affected by Coronavirus across the world. More than 5 lakh people have already lost their lives. The numbers of infected people are rising at a rapid rate across the world. Experts have pointed out that a vaccine will be the only cure for the virus which was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.