Sabarimala temple opens for devotees

The famous Sabarimala temple in Kerala, where Lord Ayyappa is the deity, has reopened for its annual two-month long ceremonies called ‘Mandala Makaravilakku’. With pilgrims from across India are expected to arrive at the temple, state government has said that strict Covid guidelines and protocols will be put into place.

Though there is no rush unlike previous years, pilgrims are being wary as they enter temple premises. As they trekked the holy hill for prayers, all of them could be seen wearing masks. The ‘Sannidhanam’ which is the main area where a sea of devotees throng was left with very few people.

Only 1000 devotees are allowed every day and they have to book through the virtual queue system. On weekends, 2000 people will be allowed. Travancore Devaswom Board assured that 5000 pilgrims will be allowed by December when the ‘Mandala Makaravilakku’ season is at its peak. All pilgrims will have to carry their Covid negative certificates taken 24 hours before to get entry into temple. Wearing masks are compulsory, but they can remove it while climbing the temple.

AK Sudheer Nampoothiri, head priest of Sabarimala, had lit the lamp at 5 am on Sunday in the presence of tantric Kandararu Rajeevaru, but no special pujas were held to mark beginning of the ‘Mandala Makaravilakku’.