Sachin Tendulkar shares video of disabled boy playing cricket to inspire others

A few weeks ago, the video of Madda Ram, a disabled boy playing cricket, went viral on social media. Many people praised the child for his determination. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also shared the video urging people to start the new year with the same spirit as Madda.

Little Madda Ram has touched the heart of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster shared a video of the disabled boy playing cricket and urged people to begin the new year by watching the video. Madda’s full name is Maddaram Kavasi and he lives in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh. This class 7 student us mad about cricket and the video was shot by someone who happened to be passing by.

Disabled boy’s love for cricket moves Sachin

In the video shared by Sachin, Madda, who has no legs, can be seen scrambling for runs while playing with friends. Madda can be seen standing on his knees, throwing the ball and then crawling on the pitch using his hands and knees to get a run. He finishes the run and then crawls to the length of the pitch to hand the bat to the other player.

Sachin shared the video on Twitter with these words:

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket with his friends. It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. – Sachin Tendulkar, Former India cricketer

It’s not clear whether Madda even knows about the storm he has generated on social media. Praise from Sachin would be the icing on the cake for this little boy. Sachin is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever and hold the record for being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket.

Madda ram’s achievements draw praise from all

Madda’s energy and determination continue to draw praise on Twitter. “Left me speechless!”, tweeted Indian Forest Officer Sudha Ramen. “A must watch to all those who love cricket and even those who don’t like it”.

Thousands of people have seen the video and Madda has been praised for his courage and passion. One user also appreciated the other boys in the game for treating a disabled child as an equal. “Hats off the other guys, they have treated him equal. Not to mention the boy’s attitude which is clearly seen. It is screaming and telling “I am born this way, but I will not stop at anything.”

