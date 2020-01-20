Sachin Tendulkar gifts cricket kit to disabled boy after watching him play

In a lovely gesture God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar has gifted a cricket kit to Maddaram Kawasi, a disabled boy from Chhattisgarh. Sachin saw a video of 12-year-old Madda crawling on the cricket pitch and was moved by the boy’s determination to play the game despite his disability.

The look on Maddaram Kawasi’s face says it all. The 12-year-old boy can’t stop smiling after he received a cricket kit from former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin sent the kit along with a note encouraging Maddaram to keep playing cricket.

Sachin’s message encourages disabled boy to keep playing

The bat Sachin has gifted has the colours of the Indian flag with the words Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. Sachin’s note says:

I feel very happy to see the way you are enjoying this game. This gift is a token of love for you and your friends. Continue playing. – Sachin Tendulkar, Former India batsman

Sachin noticed Maddaram play in a video that was shared widely on social media. Madda is disabled in both legs and moves around on a wheelchair tricycle. The video shows Maddaram and his friends playing cricket on a village ground.Maddaram crawls on the pitch with one hand to make a run while he holds the bat with the other hand. His enthusiasm and excitement is infectious.

SACHIN FINDS MADDARAM INSPIRING

Sachin shared the video on Twitter along with this message:

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

According to The Times of India, Maddaram is in Raipur to play at the Divyang Cricket Tournament. Sachin’s gift has made him even more determined to make a future in cricket.

Calling it the best day of his life, MAddaram said, “This is the best day of my life to receive a gift from the legend of cricket – the game so close to my heart. Holding the bat I feel a gush of blood in my body that gives me power to manifest what I want to become. My disability doesn’t stop me dreaming and I have been playing cricket for the last one year and enjoy the game to core”.

