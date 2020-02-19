Sachin Tendulkar wins prestigious award

The image of former India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar being lifted on the shoulders of his teammates after their World Cup win in 2011 has been voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years.

Sachin for the maximum number of votes to emerge winner and this is in large part due to overwhelming votes from Indian fans. The moment was from Sachin’s last World Cup and the win was thanks to M S Dhoni hitting six runs and winning the match. Dhoni was captain of the Indian team at the team.

Indian cricketers rushed to the ground and lifted Sachin on their shoulders for a lap of honour.

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Sachin.

It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates. – Sachin Tendulkar, Former India cricketer

Sachin also said that the moment is a reminder of how powerful sport is. “This is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me.”

Tennis legend Boris Becker announced the award and asked Sachin to share the emotions he felt when he held the World Cup trophy. Sachin called it the “proudest moment of my life and that he was “lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen.”

46-year-old Sachin, who is the highest run-getter in the cricket world, said holding the Laureus trophy has also given him great honour.

