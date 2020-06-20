‘Sacrifice of Indian soldiers not in vain’: Indian Air Chief

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has said that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh will not go in vain. He said that India will always strive towards maintaining peace.

Talking about the violent stand off between Indian and Chinese soldiers he said, “The gallant actions in a highly-challenging situation have demonstrated our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty at any cost”. Twenty soldiers laid down their lives for India. According to sources, over 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed or injured.

“It should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain,” said Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria. “The security scenario in our region mandates that our armed forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at a short notice”.

Meanwhile, in a strong speech, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has attacked China for its rogue attitude in its own neighbourhood. “The People’s Liberation Army has escalated border tensions with India, the world’s most populous democracy. It’s militarising the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes”. He said that democracies and freedom-loving peoples of the world needed to come together to tackle China.