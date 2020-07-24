Four safety tips for people with disabilities during Covid times

Covid-19 is spreading at a fast rate across India. People with disabiltiies have been asked to stay indoors and also be extremely careful. Check out some safety tips that can be followed by people with disabilities.

The world is going through one of the darkest times with Covid-19 or Coronavirus spreading across at a fast rate. Not only has the virus shattered economies, but has also left many people jobless, searching in the dark on what the future holds for them.

People with disabilities are one of the most affected groups due to the pandemic. Being highly vulnerable to the virus, it is important to take safety steps and precautionary measures during this time.

Zeenath Sadar, a wheelchair user from Kerala stays that she has not stepped out of the house for over 5 months now, something she doesn’t want to do unless the pandemic comes down.

“I have decided not to go outdoors throughout this year because Covid-19 is going to stay amongst us for a long time. Since I live in a house and not an apartment, I can go outside and breathe some fresh air, something I feel I’am lucky to have. I have my family around me which also makes things easier and better”, she says.

Check out some safety tips for people with disabilities during Covid times

Keep a check on assistive devices – Most of the people with disabilities use assistive devices, something which is inevitable in their lives. These devices require routine maintenance as well. But during these tough times, you might not be able to get the timely help that you wanted. But in case of urgency, make sure to reach out to a service center or mechanic. Most of them might suggest visiting your home. So make sure that you have taken enough precautionary measures before they step into the house. Moreover, clean your assistive devices at regular intervals and any other surfaces that you frequently touch.

– Most of the people with disabilities use assistive devices, something which is inevitable in their lives. These devices require routine maintenance as well. But during these tough times, you might not be able to get the timely help that you wanted. But in case of urgency, make sure to reach out to a service center or mechanic. Most of them might suggest visiting your home. So make sure that you have taken enough precautionary measures before they step into the house. Moreover, clean your assistive devices at regular intervals and any other surfaces that you frequently touch. Support caregivers – There are many disabled people who have caregivers inside the family or are sometimes are paid. During the pandemic, it is important to support them too. If you have a paid caregiver, make sure to help them in whatever way you can. Is your own family member taking care of you? Ensure they follow all minute things for safety while stepping out of the home. Supporting your caregivers is as important as taking care of yourselves.

– There are many disabled people who have caregivers inside the family or are sometimes are paid. During the pandemic, it is important to support them too. If you have a paid caregiver, make sure to help them in whatever way you can. Is your own family member taking care of you? Ensure they follow all minute things for safety while stepping out of the home. Supporting your caregivers is as important as taking care of yourselves. Follow SMS – Sanitization, masks and social distancing is the most important criteria to be followed during this pandemic. If you are a person with disability, ensure to not go outdoors for work or other activities. Experts have pointed out the importance of staying indoors, especially in case of disabled people. If you step out for urgency, make sure you follow SMS without fail!

– Sanitization, masks and social distancing is the most important criteria to be followed during this pandemic. If you are a person with disability, ensure to not go outdoors for work or other activities. Experts have pointed out the importance of staying indoors, especially in case of disabled people. If you step out for urgency, make sure you follow SMS without fail! Stay positive– There are so much negative news around you, something that can cause anxiety and worry in any person. That is why it is important to leave aside all fake news, follow government precautions to stay safe and healthy. Most importantly, stay positive.

Anjurani Joy, a wheelchair user from Kerala highlights on importance of self-care. She says, “We have a lot of time in hand now. So utilise that to the maximum. Experiment with your skills and maybe watch YouTube videos to learn things better. This is the time to change and rejuvenate yourself”

Also Read: