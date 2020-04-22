Wheelchair user Sajitha M from Kerala is a passionate artist & successful businesswoman

Sajitha M is a wheelchair user from Kerala who is a known artist as well. Apart from working on beautiful mural paintings, Sajitha makes umbrellas and paper pens for a living. Mural paintings are her specialty. Sajitha has done over 30 mural paintings till date, and all of them have been sold off too. A disability has not stopped this youngster from living an independent and happy life.

37 year old Sajitha M from Kannur in Kerala was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at a young age. A wheelchair user, Sajitha’s disability could no beat her spirits and determination. Today, she is an established artist and has over 30 mural paintings to her credit along with many other art works. She also makes umbrellas and paper pens for a living. Sajitha ensures that she does not waste any time. Instead, she works hard to lead an independent and successful life.

An incomplete childhood

Sajitha recollects that she started having various health issues from a very young age. Though she was diagnosed with a disability in class 7, Sajitha could walk until the age of 16. Soon, she started using a wheelchair. Due to health complications, she discontinued her studies after class 7 since she could not even write the exams.

Sajitha belongs to a family of seven siblings. Two of her elder brothers were also diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, but they passed away. Being the youngest sibling, Sajitha has been showered with love, care and attention in the family.

She points out that her mother and brothers are extremely supportive of her dreams.

Foray into the world of arts

Sajitha’s tryst with art began from a young age, when she was sitting alone at home. Like most girls of her age, she could not go outdoors and play to her heart’s fill due to her mobility issues. That is when she stepped into the world of art.

I started off by doing some small crafts at home. I was just bored during that time. Slowly, I started doing glass painting. My friends introduced me to acrylic painting and I started developing an interest towards it. In fact, I have not used water colors till date. Sometimes I do pencil drawings too. But right now, my focus is mostly on mural paintings- Sajitha M, Artist.

This young artist loves to work on modern art, nature and even portraits. “I’am experimenting with works. I love testing new waters, especially when it comes to arts”, says Sajitha.

Determination, the key to success

Sajitha started taking up art as a profession four years back. Since it is a good source of income, she decided to pursue it seriously. All her art works have buyers too. Sajitha has not attended any art training classes, but keeps getting a lot of tips from her artist friends. She learns from YouTube and other online mediums as well.

Agora is a WhatsApp group run by a group of women entrepreneurs. Last year, Sajitha won the ‘Women’s Business Award’ from Agora, a recognition that is very close to her heart.

Ask her what brought her the biggest joy in life and Sajitha has an answer. “Last year, I was invited for a show in Malayalam channel Mazhavil Manorama as their chief guest. When my friends and family told me that I was invited, I thought they are making fun of me. Being part of the show was so close to my heart. It was the biggest moment of my life”, she says.

Sajitha further adds, “My biggest dream is to do an exhibition of my works soon. Many people have told me that I’am capable of doing it. If there is a talent in you, go for it even if you have a physical disability. Nothing must stop you from doing what you love”.

Reeja Krishna, who is also a wheelchair user, is a close friend of Sajitha. She says, “I first met Sajitha when she exhibited her works at an art gallery in Kozhikode. In spite of so many difficulties, she has done some remarkable art works. In fact, I couldn’t believe how someone who is not even trained professionally could make such beautiful art works”.

With head held high and a determined mind, Sajitha is looking out to experiment more with her skills.

