Saliva ban in cricket a temporary measure, says Kumble

The chairman of the International Cricket Committee (ICC) Anil Kumble says the recommendation to ban saliva for shining the ball while playing cricket is only an interim measure. He said “things will go back to normal” once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

The Kumble-led ICC panel recommended a ban on saliva to reduce the risk of infection. Last week the ICC suggested a ban on the practice until the pandemic is brought under control.

The ban on saliva has evoked a mixed response from bowlers, who said it would definitely come in the way of generating swing. But many players have also acknowledged the health risk that it might pose.There have also been discussions on whether the ICC would allow usage of external substances like wax to shine the ball.

Kumble said there were discussions on usage of external substances.

If you look back at the history of the game, I mean we have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game. Whether you are literally legalising, if you are looking to do that now which obviously has had a great impact over the last couple of years. – Anil Kumble, Chairman, International Cricket Committee

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan has asked the ICC to focus on producing more bowling-friendly surfaces now that the practice of using saliva has been set aside. He said the salive ban is a major problem for pace bowlers.

“You will to have make sure that pitches are more suitable to the bowlers than batsmen to negate the advantage (of not being able use saliva). If you are not able to shine the ball properly, you will not be able to cut the air because of scientific reasons,” said Pathan to the media.