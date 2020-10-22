#CelebratingGirlPower- Entrepreneur, poet & social worker, wheelchair user Salma Tirur is unstoppable

Salma Tirur, a wheelchair user from Malappuram stands for real woman empowerment. This 40-year-old is active in social work, writes poetry and runs her own tailoring unit. In our feature #CelebratingGirlPower, Salma talks about her journey and handful of ventures.

“Society is going to ask you to slow down because you are disabled, but why should I?”, asks Salma Tirur, a wheelchair user from Malappuram in Kerala. Salma is a pillar of strength to many and has been instrumental in transforming lives of disabled people. This 40-year-old talks to Newz Hook about her journey, hands full of activities, poems and how a disability does not stop her from working relentlessly for her community.

Salma’s endless love for poetry

It was at the age of one and half when Salma was affected by polio. Since a young age, books excited Salma. She also wanted to complete her education, but there were many obstacles. So her first few years was spent learning to read and write, mostly Malayalam, from inside her home. Salma managed to complete class 12 and is now pursuing a graduation course.

From a young age, her dreams were penned down as poems and writings. “All my dreams, especially unfulfilled ones, were written down as poems. I connected myself better through writing”, says Salma whose works have been published in various mediums. Her poems have been recognized by many renowned personalities as well.

Currently, Salma stays with her three brothers and their families who are very supportive of all her ventures.

Foray into social work

Being someone confined into her home owing to a disability, Salma knew the hardships faced by other disabled people. Once she decided to step out, Salma wanted to empower many others like her. That is how she became an active part of many NGO’s that worked for people with disabilities.

Salma was part of the ‘Karunya Palliative’ where she could meet many disabled people and understand their problems. Through ‘Kinship’ program, Salma and a few others started a tailoring unit run by disabled women. “Before that, I used to stitch at home and earn a small income to. My work took to a bigger platform after becoming part of this program,”, she says. The organizers, who gives free therapies to disabled people, set aside a separate room for women to run their tailoring unit. Salma started earning a decent amount as income too.

After Salma became involved with ‘Snehatheeram Palliative Care’, her works started to be recognized. Currently, Salma is the vice-president of the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation, Tirur branch.

Woman of grit and determination

Salma has employed four disabled women in her unit so that they can earn a livelihood to become independent. She is also providing training to other women with disabilities. Salma has been instrumental in handing over tailoring machines to many disabled women through NGO programs.

“Working for women, especially those with disabilities, is a cause close to my heart”, says Salma.

It has been over three years since she began her tailoring unit and the center is doing well. Salma also finds time to help other people in between her busy schedule.

Being part of WhatsApp groups that promotes her poetry and prose has boosted Salma’s confidence as a writer.

“Never think that you have limitations due to a disability. Thankfully, there is better awareness about disabilities now when compared to older times”, she says.

