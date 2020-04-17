Salman Khan slams those who are violating lockdown

Bollywood star Salman Khan has posted a strong message against people who are violating lockdown and putting the lives of others at risk amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Salman is currently living with his family, including mother Salma Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira and their kids in their Panvel farmhouse. In a 10-minute video, he talked about a friend of his who took off his mask to talk to policemen when he was stopped by them on his way to get ration for the family. He also talked about COVID-19 patients and said it is “anti-human” and insensitive to not understand their pain.

Salman also referred to the government’s strict order to follow the lockdown rules, including staying at home. he criticised people who are stepping out amid the lockdown and said that those who wish to kill their families should step out.

Salman Khan’s video came after reports of mobs pelting stones at policemen and doctors were reported on the Internet. This took place in Uttar Pradesh where a group of people attacked medical staff and police when they went to take away a person possibly infected with COVID-19.

This is surprising! Doctors and nurses are trying to save your lives and you pelted stones on them! Those getting detected coronavirus positive, are running away from the hospital. Where will you run to? Which direction are you running to? If these doctors did not try to cure you or the police did not patrol the roads for you, then because of a few people, who think that they won’t get affected, many would have been killed. – Salman Khan, Bollywood actor

Salman Khan is financially helping 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry amid the lockdown.

Watch in Sign Language