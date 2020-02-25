Samarthanam Trust in Bengaluru opens new office for blind cricket in India

The Samarthanam Trust has opened a national head office for the Cricket Association for the Blind in Bengaluru. Through this they hope to further enhance the state of blind cricket in India and promote other para sports in the country.

Well-known NGO Samarthanam Trust, dedicated to empowering disabled people, completes 23 years in 2020 and to mark the occasion, the Bengaluru-based foundation opened the National Head Office of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI). With this, the Samarthanam team hopes to improve the state of blind cricket in India.

Exclusive office to promote blind cricket

By opening a head office for blind cricket, Samarthanam also aims create more opportunities for other para sports.

The inaugural event was held on 22 February at Samarthanam’s Bengaluru office. Prominent politicians from Karnataka like DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Satish Reddy and Samarthanam’s Founder Chairman Mahantesh GK attended the event. This new office will be a focal point for blind cricket events across the country.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is nurturing the unbounded talent of blind cricketers across the country. The Indian Blind Cricket team’s continuous victories in all the World Blind Cricket Championships stand as an inspiration to the disabled community and people of the country. Our new national office is going to work in the direction of reaching out to various geographies of the country and encourage new talent in blind cricket. – Mahantesh GK, Founder Chairman, Samarthanam Trust

Mahantesh further added, “Samarthanam and CABI are together working on empowering people with disabilities and the underprivileged in every region. We are working on bringing out the best in every individual by supporting them through our diverse initiatives and I am thankful for the support received from every sector.”

Shekhar Naik, former vice captain of India’s blind cricket team hopes that the new office will motivate more players. “Opening a new office to promote blind cricket will certainly encourage more players. The CABI has been working relentlessly to promote blind cricket in India. Our blind cricket team has won all the matches in the last few years”.



Empowering the disabled community

The Samarthanam Trust has won a national award for their activities. It was established in 1997 by Mahantesh GK and Nagesh SP. Nagesh passed away a few years back.

Over the past two decades, Samarthanam has been providing quality education, vocational training and para sports opportunities for disabled people. The team wants to keep striving towards creating an inclusive society where disabled people are provided equal opportunities.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: