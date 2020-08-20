Sanjay Dutt’s wife issues statement on his health

Maanayata Dutt, wife of actor Sanjay Dutt has issued a statement on his illness. Maanayata’s statement arrived just after the actor left his home for Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital where he has been going for treatment. 61-year-old Dutt has not disclosed any details of his health condition.

In her statement, Maanayata says they are facing a challenge which they will deal with “positivity and grace”. Maanayata, who recently flew in from Dubai, is not able to visit Sanjay Dutt in the hospital till her home quarantine period is over.

In a statement Maanyata said, “While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail.” Maanayata also thanked fans for showering Sanjay Dutt with love after he announced he has taken a break from work because of medical treatment. She also dedicated a note of gratitude to Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt. She also made a plea – “stop speculating the stage of his illness.”

To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years. Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well. – Maanyata Dutt, Snjay Dutt’s wife

She added, “As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in”.

Sanjay Dutt will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai, she said After this plans will be formulated for further treatment. “While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners”, she said.

On Tuesday evening, Dutt was pictured outside his home just minutes before he left for hospital.

Watch in Sign Language