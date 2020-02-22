SAP shuts down India offices over swine flu scare

Tech giants SAP have closed down all their India offices due to swine flu scare. Reportedly, two of their Bengaluru office staffs has been tested positive for the flu. Authorities have asked all their employees across India to work from home until they get further notice to join back to office. All the employees have also been requested to take utmost care and seek medical help if there are any symptoms of the flu.

SAP, based in Germany, has closed down their main offices at Bengaluru, Mumbai and Guragon. Measures are being taken to sanitize and fumigate the office premises. “#SAP shuts their india’s offices as precautionary measures after two of their employees tested positive for H1N1 virus (Swine flu). Offices in Mumbai, Bangalore n Gurugram are temporarily closed n employee have been asked to work from home till the office premises are sanitised”, tweeted journalist Shivangi Thakur.

Hundreds of people have already died to the swine flu, which is also called as H1N1. Over the past many years, swine flu has been commonly seen in many parts of India. The flu is highly contagious too. With the ongoing Coronavirus scare across the world, SAP is ensuring that all their staffs are taken care of. SAP has not given out any details whether the infected staffs have any travel history.

There were mixed reactions on social media to SAP’s latest act. “H1N1 swine flu has been endemic in India for nearly a decade. Not sure what SAP thinks it is doing”, tweeted journalist Thomas Abraham.