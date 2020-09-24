Saudi Arabia suspends flights to and from India

Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend all flights to and from India due to rising number of Coronavirus cases. In an official statement issued on Wednesday by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), it stated that flights to and from countries India, Argentina and Brazil have been suspended until further notice. Any persons who have been in the above mentioned countries in the past 14 days will not be allowed entry into Saudi Arabia. Passengers with official government invitation will be excluded from the list.

Last week, Dubai had suspended Air India flights for 24 hours. This is because Air India flew two passengers who had Covid positive certificates dated 28 August and 4 September.

International flights have been suspended in India before the nation-wide lockdown was announced on 24 March. Only flights on the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission are currently flying stranded Indians from different parts of the world.

Meanwhile in India, the number of Covid cases have exceeded 56 lakh. Death count has climbed to over 90,000. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat are some of the worst hit states.

