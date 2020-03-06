Sehwag defends Virat’s form on cricket field

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has come to the defence of current India captain Virat Kohli. Virat is going through a bad patch and performed poorly in the recent tour of New Zealand. He could score only one half-century in all the three formats.

After winning the T20I series 5-0, India lost 0-3 and 0-2 in the ODI and Test series.

Sehwag said every player goes through a bad phase and things are no different for Virat. He disagreed with the views expressed by former cricketer Kapil Dev that Virat’s eyesight or reflexes may have weakened.

When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him. Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries. – Virender Sehwag, Former India cricketer

Sehwag said that pressure may also have got to Virat. He said many players like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and others, have gone through bad form but have come out of it.

“When countering difficult times, you have to be patient and back your instincts. I am sure Kohli will find his way back. He is too good to allow this bad patch to continue”, added Sehwag.

