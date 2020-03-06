Sehwag defends Virat’s form on cricket field

Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has come to the defence of current India captain Virat Kohli. Virat is going through a bad patch and performed poorly in the recent tour of New Zealand. He could score only one half-century in all the three formats.

After winning the T20I series 5-0, India lost 0-3 and 0-2 in the ODI and Test series.

Sehwag said every player goes through a bad phase and things are no different for Virat. He disagreed with the views expressed by former cricketer Kapil Dev that Virat’s eyesight or reflexes may have weakened.

When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him. Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries. – Virender Sehwag, Former India cricketer

Sehwag said that pressure may also have got to Virat. He said many players like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and others, have gone through bad form but have come out of it.

“When countering difficult times, you have to be patient and back your instincts. I am sure Kohli will find his way back. He is too good to allow this bad patch to continue”, added Sehwag.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

supreme court on caa

Headlines

CAA an internal matter, India tells UN

devananda kerala

Headlines

6-year-old missing child found dead in Kerala

coronavirus deaths

Headlines

Number of Coronavirus patients rise in India

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother

Headlines

Nirbhaya convicts not to be hanged today

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship