Select local train services in Mumbai resume

Some local trains in Mumbai started service again on Monday. This is only for people engaged in essential services during the coronavirus pandemic. The Western Railways tweeted that general passengers are not allowed in these trains and asked people not to crowd at stations.

“Western Railway have decided to resume their selected suburban services over WR w.e.f. Monday, 15th June, 2020 with defined protocol & SOP, only for movement of essential staff as identified by the State Government,” said the tweet.

The first train left from Virar for Churchgate station on Monday morning. Trains will run from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes. The maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar. There will be some on Dahanu Road.

Nearly 1.25 lakh people engaged in essential services are likely to travel in these trains, say the Railways. Those who have season passes to travel in local trains can use them even if they have expired as their validity has been extended equivalent to the number of travel days lost due to the lockdown.

People will have to show their identity cards at the railway station to prove that they come under the essential services as defined by the government. A train can carry only 700 passengers at a time to allow social distancing. The state government will stagger the office timings of their employees to ensure there is no crowding at the stations.

The suburban trains are the lifeline of Mumbai. Lakhs of people travelled in these trains before the coronavirus pandemic led to shutdown of mass transport.