Send ideas for Mann Ki Baat, tweets PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

The upcoming episode for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is scheduled for 28 June at 11 am. Modi has now urged people to send ideas and inputs for his next show.

This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It’ll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you’ll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that- Narendra Modi

The minister also tweeted how people can send in their inputs. All that they have to do is dial 1800-11-7800 and record the message. They can also post suggestions on NamoApp or MyGov.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is Modi’s most popular show where he talks about contemporary issues in India. The show was first aired on 3 October in 2014 during Mod’s last tenure. Though it is initially aired in All India Radio, DD National and DD News telecasts it as well. Over the past few episodes, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been focusing on India’s Coronavirus crisis and ways to battle it. With rising number of Coronavirus cases in India, Modi is likely to discuss about that in the upcoming show as well.

