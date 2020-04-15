Shah Rukh Khan donates PPE kits to medical teams in Maharashtra

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been leading from the frontlines in providing help in India’s fight against Covid-19. His latest gesture is to provide 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical teams across Maharashtra.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and talked about it after a minister in the Maharashtra government thanked him. He was responding to Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, government of Maharashtra and said, “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy.”

In his Twitter message, Rajesh Tope had written: “Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra.”

A few days ago, the official Twitter handle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had thanked SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan, for offering their “4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly.”

Apart from this, SRK also committed to contributing to the PM-Cares Fund. He has also donated to both the Maharashtra and West Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

SRK has also been building awareness. On 18 April, he will join artists from around the world for a global television and streaming special curated by pop star Lady Gaga to support and applaud frontline health care workers in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Called One World Together At Home, the virtual concert organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen will air on 18 April and will feature the real-life experiences of doctors, nurses and families living through the pandemic.

